Lincoln National Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NEE opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

