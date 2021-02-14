Lincoln National Corp Has $3.71 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

