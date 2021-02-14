Lincoln National Corp Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,485 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

