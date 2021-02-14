Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $156.58 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $157.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.