Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,714,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $20,331,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

