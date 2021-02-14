Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 99,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

