Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after buying an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,993,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $91.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

