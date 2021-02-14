Lincoln National Corp Sells 10,507 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

