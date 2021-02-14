Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,999 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 147,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

