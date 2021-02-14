Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Linde worth $557,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,601,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $252.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

