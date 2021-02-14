Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

