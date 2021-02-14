Linear (LINA) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.32 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Linear has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Linear token can now be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $196.07 million and $15.32 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.13 or 0.00979806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.69 or 0.05239275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.