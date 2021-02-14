LINKA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,247.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. LINKA has a market cap of $2.09 million and $13,247.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.52 or 0.00977031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.99 or 0.05204501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

