LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $13.64 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $28,491.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001520 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033161 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,097,522 coins and its circulating supply is 706,478,525 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.