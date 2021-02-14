Litecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.17 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Litecoin has a market cap of $14.53 billion and $13.17 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $218.54 or 0.00445272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,487,567 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

