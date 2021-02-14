Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $6.39 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $8,564.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.69 or 0.00408918 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.92 or 1.00418798 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 711,160,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

