Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

LOB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 290,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

