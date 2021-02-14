LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

LPSN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $71.38. 347,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,651 shares of company stock worth $23,894,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after buying an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

