Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 38.36 ($0.50).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 37.10 ($0.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £26.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.10.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders purchased 378,947 shares of company stock worth $14,021,437 over the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

