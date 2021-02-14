Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 38.36 ($0.50).
LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
LON:LLOY opened at GBX 37.10 ($0.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £26.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.10.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
