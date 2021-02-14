Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 38.36 ($0.50).
Several analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 30th.
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders bought 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437 over the last three months.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
