Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 38.36 ($0.50).

Several analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders bought 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437 over the last three months.

LON LLOY opened at GBX 37.10 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.50. The company has a market cap of £26.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

