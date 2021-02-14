Lobstex Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $719,974.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 106.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,310,734 coins and its circulating supply is 21,310,722 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

