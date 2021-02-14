LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0314 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $8,181.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

