LockTrip (LOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28,173.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and $28,173.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001567 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

