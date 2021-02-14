Loki Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,683.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.09 or 0.03709870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.00436045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $728.43 or 0.01496263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00546173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.78 or 0.00480203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00033006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00324968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

