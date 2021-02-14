Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGVW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 2,459,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24. Longview Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

