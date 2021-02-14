Loom Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.58 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $92.40 million and approximately $34.58 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

