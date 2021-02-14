Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $952.19 million and approximately $110.62 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00954936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.08 or 0.05161882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,930,981 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

