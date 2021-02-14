Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00085550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00086741 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00061739 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,854.41 or 0.93375199 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.