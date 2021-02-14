Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00259166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00076080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00082898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00082041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00194178 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.95 or 0.85027174 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

