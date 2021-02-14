L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 75,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,504. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

