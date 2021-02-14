Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 247,402 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,402 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

