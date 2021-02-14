Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 436,716 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3,696.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.