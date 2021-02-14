Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 338,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Regency Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,378,000 after purchasing an additional 311,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 63.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 288,929 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 114,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

