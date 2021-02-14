Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $556.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.