Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 30,720 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Abiomed worth $25,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.07. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.