Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 68,854 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of NRG Energy worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after acquiring an additional 265,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 137,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after acquiring an additional 253,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NRG stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

