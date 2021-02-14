Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 8,079 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 406,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $145.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

