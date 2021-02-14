Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $47.98 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

