Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $26,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 130.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. All Stars Investment Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 22.6% in the third quarter. All Stars Investment Ltd now owns 130,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 18.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.37.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

