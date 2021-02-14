Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,071 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Cirrus Logic worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,305 shares of company stock worth $1,327,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.