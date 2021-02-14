Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.35.

Shares of ADI opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.