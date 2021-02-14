Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

