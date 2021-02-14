Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 288.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,663,969 shares of company stock worth $609,625,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

