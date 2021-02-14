Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

ZBH stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

