Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104,887 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

