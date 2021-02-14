Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,814,000 after acquiring an additional 330,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,293,000 after acquiring an additional 392,165 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,743,000 after acquiring an additional 689,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

MS stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.