Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,507 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Robert Half International worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

