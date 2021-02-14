Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.34 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Eagle Materials worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $122.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,048 shares of company stock worth $23,471,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

