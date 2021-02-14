Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FMC worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in FMC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of FMC opened at $107.68 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.