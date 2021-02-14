Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.99 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.60.

Illumina stock opened at $504.76 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

